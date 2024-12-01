Insider Selling: Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Vice Chairman Sells 5,840 Shares of Stock

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Bruce Leeds sold 5,840 shares of Global Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $165,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,529. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Global Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE GIC opened at $28.25 on Friday. Global Industrial has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $46.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average of $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.14). Global Industrial had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Industrial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 177,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 89,780 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,534,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,085,000 after purchasing an additional 325,555 shares during the period. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

