Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Stock Holdings Lifted by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 778.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 352.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

SPGP opened at $112.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.17. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $92.43 and a twelve month high of $112.83.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

