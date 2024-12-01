Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $14.46 Per Share

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 14.46 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $57.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Investors Title has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Investors Title Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ITIC stock opened at $286.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.57. The company has a market cap of $538.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.85. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $290.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

