iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Alerus Financial NA’s 3rd Largest Position

Alerus Financial NA decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,770 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 5.8% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $78,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after buying an additional 4,641,016 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,053 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,344,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,941,000 after acquiring an additional 318,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.10 and its 200 day moving average is $98.84. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.