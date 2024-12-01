iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 62.1% from the October 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Syntrinsic LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the period. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF comprises 0.8% of Syntrinsic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Syntrinsic LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

PABU traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.24. The stock had a trading volume of 221,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,030. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $50.14 and a 1-year high of $66.39.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.