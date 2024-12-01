Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JANX shares. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ JANX opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78. Janux Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $65.60.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Janux Therapeutics’s revenue was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,054 shares in the company, valued at $13,263,986.40. The trade was a 8.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,551,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,162,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,839,742. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,610 shares of company stock valued at $20,578,666 in the last ninety days. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 21.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

