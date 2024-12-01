JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Short Interest Update

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,020,300 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 8,018,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,808.1 days.

JAPAN POST BANK Price Performance

Shares of JAPAN POST BANK stock remained flat at $9.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. JAPAN POST BANK has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

JAPAN POST BANK Company Profile

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

