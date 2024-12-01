JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Short Interest Update

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,020,300 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 8,018,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,808.1 days.
JAPAN POST BANK Price Performance
Shares of JAPAN POST BANK stock remained flat at $9.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. JAPAN POST BANK has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $10.15.
JAPAN POST BANK Company Profile
