JE Cleantech Holdings Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:JCSE)

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 29th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.25%.
JE Cleantech Price Performance
JE Cleantech stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. JE Cleantech has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
JE Cleantech Company Profile
