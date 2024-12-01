JE Cleantech Holdings Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:JCSE)

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 29th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.25%.

JE Cleantech Price Performance

JE Cleantech stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. JE Cleantech has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get JE Cleantech alerts:

JE Cleantech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components.

Receive News & Ratings for JE Cleantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JE Cleantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.