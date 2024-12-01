Jeffrey(Jeff) Quartermaine Purchases 677,285 Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) Stock

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey(Jeff) Quartermaine bought 677,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.62 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of A$1,774,486.70 ($1,152,264.09).
Perseus Mining Price Performance
Perseus Mining Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is an increase from Perseus Mining’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Perseus Mining’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.
Perseus Mining Company Profile
