Jeffrey(Jeff) Quartermaine Purchases 677,285 Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) Stock

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey(Jeff) Quartermaine bought 677,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.62 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of A$1,774,486.70 ($1,152,264.09).

Perseus Mining Price Performance

Perseus Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is an increase from Perseus Mining’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Perseus Mining’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

