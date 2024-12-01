JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Shares Bought by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the quarter. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 1.2% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $13,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBUS. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 408.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 139,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 111,903 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 106,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBUS stock opened at $109.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02.

About JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

