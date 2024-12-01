JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 636,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $30,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 563.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 431,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,122,000 after buying an additional 366,344 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 127,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 484.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 156,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 19,521 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JCPB opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.05.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

