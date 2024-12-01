JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 76.10 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.98). 461,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 473,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.20 ($0.98).

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 72.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £158.48 million, a PE ratio of -1,540.00 and a beta of 0.29.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a GBX 1.05 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s payout ratio is -8,000.00%.

