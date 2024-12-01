Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in November

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of KAIKY remained flat at $14.70 during midday trading on Friday. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers dry bulk carrier, car carrier, liquefied natural gas carrier, crude oil tanker, containerships, and liquefied petroleum gas transportation services.

