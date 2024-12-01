Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in November

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Stock Performance
Shares of KAIKY remained flat at $14.70 during midday trading on Friday. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile
