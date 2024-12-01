Kestra Investment Management LLC Acquires 18,709 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,709 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $21,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $843,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,591,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,519,000 after buying an additional 383,302 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 287,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after buying an additional 54,676 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 268,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.