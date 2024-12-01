Kestra Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 73,314 Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 36.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 46,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Antero Midstream by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 227,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 608.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 150,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 129,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE AM opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.35. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on AM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,306. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

