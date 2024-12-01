Kestra Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 548,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,000. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,003.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,216 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

USRT opened at $62.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.71. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

