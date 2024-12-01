Kestra Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,637,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002,695 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 4.4% of Kestra Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $103,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,649,000 after buying an additional 583,649 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,488.3% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,847,000 after acquiring an additional 554,894 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,063,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,992,000 after purchasing an additional 482,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,403,000 after purchasing an additional 482,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,201,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,708,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average of $60.21.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

