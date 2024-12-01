Kestra Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,462 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,700,102 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $117,123,000 after purchasing an additional 71,152 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 23.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,900,439 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 557,489 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,583 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,775,000 after buying an additional 38,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $17,183,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,005,000.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Foot Locker Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FL opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.