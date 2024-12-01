Kestra Investment Management LLC Takes $6.12 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 192,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DFAI opened at $30.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $32.11.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

