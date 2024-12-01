Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

KSS stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 90.09%.

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,116.73. The trade was a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,541,000 after purchasing an additional 91,608 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $2,694,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 19.0% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

