Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI) Short Interest Update

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the October 31st total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $151.47 million and a PE ratio of 8.85. Kolibri Global Energy has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Get Kolibri Global Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kolibri Global Energy stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.12% of Kolibri Global Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kolibri Global Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kolibri Global Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.