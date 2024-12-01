Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

KTOS opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $134,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,407,131.05. This trade represents a 2.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $185,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,262,753.06. This represents a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,730. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

