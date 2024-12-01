L.M. Kohn & Company Buys 466 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 342.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

BATS SMDV opened at $74.89 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.32. The stock has a market cap of $913.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

