L.M. Kohn & Company Has $369,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 62.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

