L.M. Kohn & Company Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 460,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,690,000 after buying an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,669,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,068,000 after acquiring an additional 138,351 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,810,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,771,000 after acquiring an additional 51,201 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IJH stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.12. The stock has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.83 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

