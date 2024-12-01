Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Socorro Asset Management LP

Socorro Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 20.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 238,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,451,000 after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 68.7% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 35,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 9.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 340,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,089 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $73.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $68.72 and a 52 week high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This represents a 13.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

