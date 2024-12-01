Lavaca Capital LLC Takes $787,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after buying an additional 127,082 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.61.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

