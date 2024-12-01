LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Down 17.7% in November

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the October 31st total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

LCNB Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LCNB opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.49 million, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.75. LCNB has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $17.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. LCNB had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCNB

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. LCNB’s payout ratio is presently 172.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in LCNB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the second quarter worth $172,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 10.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LCNB by 36.4% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

