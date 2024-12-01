Li Bang International Corporation Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LBGJ) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Li Bang International’s (NASDAQ:LBGJ – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 2nd. Li Bang International had issued 1,520,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $6,080,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Li Bang International Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of LBGJ opened at $3.17 on Friday. Li Bang International has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $5.50.
About Li Bang International
