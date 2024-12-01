Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 75,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Lipocine Trading Up 2.0 %

LPCN opened at $4.54 on Friday. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lipocine stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lipocine Inc. ( NASDAQ:LPCN Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Lipocine at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LPCN

About Lipocine

(Get Free Report)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.