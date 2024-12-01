loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Update

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the October 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 867,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

LDI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 236,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,659. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $735.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 3.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LDI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on loanDepot from $1.70 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

In related news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $168,664.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,938,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,143.76. The trade was a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $26,062.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,865,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,918.39. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,669,223 shares of company stock worth $3,860,834. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in loanDepot by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 390.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 158,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP raised its position in loanDepot by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 94,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

