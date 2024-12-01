Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) Short Interest Update

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSSGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of MSS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. Maison Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter. Maison Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 22.40%.

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

