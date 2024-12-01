Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MNTX has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Capmk cut Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.80 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

MNTX opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 2,049.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 64,187 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Manitex International by 20.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Manitex International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 2.9% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 306,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

