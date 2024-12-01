Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Short Interest Update

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,800 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 419,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.4 days.
Maple Leaf Foods Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MLFNF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. 902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,699. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $20.28.
About Maple Leaf Foods
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Maple Leaf Foods
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.