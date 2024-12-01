Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Short Interest Update

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,800 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 419,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.4 days.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLFNF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. 902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,699. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $20.28.

Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

