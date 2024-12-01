Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Buys 11,400 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 278.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KTOS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,190,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,855,000 after purchasing an additional 136,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after purchasing an additional 233,051 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,960,000 after buying an additional 139,853 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.8% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,694,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,792,000 after buying an additional 305,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,531,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after buying an additional 19,104 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $163,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,055.29. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $164,282.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,338.24. This trade represents a 21.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $28.62.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Stories

