Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $145,000 Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 62.5% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $182.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.23 and a 200-day moving average of $178.21. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $143.28 and a one year high of $210.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. The business had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

