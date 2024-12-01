Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 5,290 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 81.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGUS. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 35.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,668,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,892,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,729 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $24,364,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,210,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,288,000 after acquiring an additional 670,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $20,687,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $35.56 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average is $33.28.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

