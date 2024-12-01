Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 70,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.
Marker Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Marker Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marker Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.78% of Marker Therapeutics worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marker Therapeutics Company Profile
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens.
