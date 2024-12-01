Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 23,112 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,112 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,114,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,319,000 after buying an additional 26,618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,404,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Assets Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,436,000 after buying an additional 69,985 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 292.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 411,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 306,946 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AAT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

American Assets Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AAT opened at $28.44 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.53.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.25%.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

