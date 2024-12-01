Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 35,306 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 86,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $201,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $386,523.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,061.15. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,256.23. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,252. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

AMPH opened at $45.19 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average is $44.55.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

