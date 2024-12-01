Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.11 Million Stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Unitil were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Unitil by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 511,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,341 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 11.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unitil by 1.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Unitil by 9.1% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Unitil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unitil stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $971.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.61. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $63.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.02%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

