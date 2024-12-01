Martingale Asset Management L P Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.06% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

PIPR stock opened at $342.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.46 and its 200-day moving average is $295.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $152.59 and a 1 year high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.04. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

