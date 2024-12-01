Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 12,759 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 480,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after buying an additional 190,028 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NYSE NJR opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.53.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.