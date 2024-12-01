Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 3,400 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 130.2% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 21,795 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,930,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 190.5% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.4% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 135,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after buying an additional 47,638 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $126.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.56. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.95 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.

Several research firms have commented on NBIX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

