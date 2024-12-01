Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,741,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 7,343.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins Stock Performance

HWKN stock opened at $134.51 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $54.44 and a one year high of $138.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.56.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $247.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Hawkins in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

