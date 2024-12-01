Maverick Capital Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 651.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 33,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 24.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 494.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $558,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.57.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $62.29 and a one year high of $159.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $4,902,215.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 310,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,128,300. The trade was a 32.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $743,259.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,045,982.88. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

