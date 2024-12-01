Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 1,333 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 9.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 41.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth about $1,283,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,284,666.75. This trade represents a 5.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE DVA opened at $166.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.31. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.18 and a 1 year high of $169.51.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.17). DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

