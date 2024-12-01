Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 1,619 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 10.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 53,740 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Aegis cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $665.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

