Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys New Shares in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Constellium at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,131,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,550 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 3.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,681,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,729,000 after purchasing an additional 484,011 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Constellium during the third quarter worth approximately $7,223,000. Kailix Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 40.0% in the second quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,446,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,222,000 after buying an additional 413,605 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 35.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,395,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after buying an additional 364,423 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Constellium Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CSTM opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Profile

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.