MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 38,853 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,853 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Alcoa worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 12.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 4.1% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alcoa from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Alcoa Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $46.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.42. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -22.73%.

Insider Transactions at Alcoa

In other news, EVP Renato Bacchi sold 23,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $1,009,335.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,935.93. The trade was a 29.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

